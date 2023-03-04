Portland Raiders capture 4th straight district titles

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders faced Ionia twice during the regular season and got a chance for a third win over the Bulldogs during the District Finals Friday night at Lakewood High School.

Their defense was strong and Thelen sisters Malia and Lilly dominated play en route to their 45-26 win over Ionia, helping them win their fourth straight district title.

The Raiders match up against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday in the Regional semifinals.

