Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-0794).

