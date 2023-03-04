Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.
According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-0794).
