Make-A-Wish grants 5-year-old’s ‘biggest birthday’ wish

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish South Carolina granted a boy’s wish to have the “biggest birthday” celebration for his fifth birthday.

Cam Jordan celebrated turning five on Wednesday with hundreds of his classmates, family and friends.

“Five years ago, I gave birth to a 1-pound miracle,” Mary Copeland, Cam’s mother, said.

WMBF reports Cam was born several weeks early in 2018. He was about the size of a ruler and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Cam spent 92 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before Copeland said she could bring him home.

“There were many days where we didn’t think we would even have him or even celebrate a fifth birthday,” Copeland said.

This week, Cam had his birthday wish granted with the help of Make-A-Wish. Hundreds of his classmates cheered him on in a birthday parade while throwing him a birthday party.

“We’ve been in contact with Cam’s family for a couple of years, but COVID put a pause on plans,” said Luis and Susan Kinkle, volunteers with Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “We are just happy to see Cam’s wish finally come true.”

Cam’s elementary school also rallied together to make another one of his wishes come true, a sensory garden. He will have one at home, as well as one outside of his classroom filled with rocks his fellow students painted.

Luis Kinkle said it’s something that the family and Cam are going to remember for a very, very long time.

According to Cam’s mother, they wouldn’t be where they are without the help of so many, including Cam’s older brother, Carter Davis.

“My little brother means the world to me,” he said.

