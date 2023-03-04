On The Job Report: 3/3/2023

Production Assemblers

THE SHYFT GROUP

Description:

The Shyft Group is actively hiring individuals with a good attitude who enjoy working with their hands to build a product on our 1st and 3rd Shift Assembly lines.

Our starting pay rates are:

1st Shift: $16.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus

3rd Shift: $17.50 per hour + $0.75 per hour perfect attendance bonus

Join a growing company that offers benefits from day 1 and advancement opportunities!

Requirements:

Assembly or installation of various truck body parts.

Mechanically inclined and skilled with hand, air and power tools.

Must be detail oriented and be very meticulous about your work.

Perform as a team member which requires the ability to learn, perform and rotate to other workstations.

Perform the above within acceptable quality, quantity, performance and safety standards.

How to Apply:

Text (517)200-3754 to schedule an interview.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/64811582

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 64811582

Tool Repair Technician

ETM ENTERPRISES

SALARY:

$

Description:

Framing dies Laminating tools and dies Assisting with tool and die repairs. Work closely with engineers in product development, troubleshooting and correcting problems, resolves assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications. Perform fabrication and fitter cuts, align and fits structural metal parts together. Experience in welding for example tack-weld and mig welding . Requires use of hand tools including air tools and powered saws. Set-up, operate, and repair equipment . Process all necessary documentation and comply with quality, safety and sanitation regulations.

Requirements:

EXPERIENCE:

Previous mold and/or tool repair experience desired

Experience operating small tools, air/hand tools, buffers, drills, sanders and grinders

Welding

EDUCATION:

Education normally acquired through the completion of a high school diploma.

TRAINING:

On the job training will be provided as needed.

Must demonstrate competency through testing and job performance after training

How to Apply:

Send Resume to HR@etmenterprises.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/97278574

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 97278574

Licensed Practical Nurse Full-time 12 hour shifts

EATON COUNTY HEALTH & REHABILITATION SERVICES

Salary:

$31.85-35.35 per hour $2.00 for weekend premium, $1.00 for evening premium, Retention bonus up to $15,000

Description:

Neighborhood Nurse shall perform in accordance with state, federal and local laws and within the guidelines of his/her professional organization. All functions shall be performed in accordance with the established policies and practices of Eaton County Medical Care Facility. The primary purpose of your job position is to provide direct nursing care to the residents, and to supervise the day-to-day nursing activities performed by nursing assistants.

1. Supervise, and direct the day to day functions of the CENA and resident care, in accordance with current policies, procedures, rules, regulations and guidelines that govern the long-term care facility.

2. Participate in Admission, transfer and discharge of residents complying with regulations, standards of care and policies.

3. Complete and follow through on physician’s orders per facility policy and in accordance with regulators in scope of practice.

4. Perform routine charting duties as required and in accordance with regulations, standard of care and facility policy and procedures. Sign, date and time all entries made in the resident’s medical record.

5. Follow the standards of practice when dispensing medications, and treatment along with Pharmacy, State, Federal and facility guidelines, policies, and procedures.

6. Develop and maintain a good working rapport with neighborhood residents, family and personnel, as well as others within and outside the facility to ensure that nursing services can be adequately maintained.

7. Rounds with Physicians notify of any changes to Physician, Physician Office, as per Federal and State Regulations Standard of Care, and facility policy.

8. To give nursing care per scope of practice to residents that follow Federal and State Regulations, and facility policy. This will be done timely, accurately, as prescribed by Physician, or facility policy.

9. Meet with resident’s, and/or family members as necessary. Report problem areas to the Clinical Mentor and Social Mentor.

10. Recommend to the Clinical Mentor/Social Mentor the equipment and supply needs of your unit/shift.

11. Review care plans and cardex daily to ensure that appropriate care is being rendered, that goals, problems, approaches and revisions are based on the residents needs.

12. Inform and/or update any changes that need to be made on the care plan to Clinical Mentor.

13. Assist the Clinical and Social Mentor in revising the MDS, including corresponding supplemental assessments for accurate MDS coding and implementation of Triggers and RAP’s.

14. Ensure resident’s rights are maintained per facility policy, Federal and State Regulations.

15. Any disagreement with a supervisor must not be conveyed to staff. The Neighborhood Nurse can expect the same from the supervisor. It is ok to disagree in private but in public it is key to compliment each other to staff, administrators and family.

16. All other duties as assigned by the Clinical and/or Social Mentor.

Health insurance starts on day of hire, Dental, Optical, Defined Benefit Retirement Plan. Paid Time Off

Requirements:

Qualifications:

Must have genuine interest in geriatric work. Must have the ability to cooperate with others and use tact and patience in dealing with residents, their families and visitors. Ability to be flexible to meet changing demands as necessitated by variations in the nursing home routine. Capable of adapting to frequent changes in routine. Able to competently operate a mechanical lift.

Experience:

Experience as a general staff nurse, in which administrative and supervisory ability has been demonstrated.

Education:

Graduation from an accredited school of nursing and current registration/ licensing with the State Board of Nursing Examiners.

Attends continuing education seminars and workshops as required to maintain current licensing, in addition to participating in in-house inservice workshops.

How to Apply:

https://echrshealth.applicantpro.com/jobs/2581786.html

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/78922472

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 78922472

