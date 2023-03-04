DTW closed temporarily due to weather

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) has closed temporarily due to the weather.

On Friday night at 7:32 p.m., DTW tweeted, “Due to rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, DTW is temporarily closed.”

It cited the National Weather Service’s “treacherous to near impossible travel conditions” for the area.

The conditions include “sporadic blizzard conditions” and spurts of heavy, wet snowfall.

The airport advised people to check their flight status with the airline before going to the airport.

The FAA also said for arriving flights to DTW, there is an average delay of 57 minutes.

