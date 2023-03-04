Drugs believed to be factor in collision that killed Michigan road worker

Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.
Michigan State Police investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian March 3, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road crew member working traffic detail was struck and killed Friday morning in Van Buren County.

The crash happened inside a construction zone near the intersection of County Road 681 and 48th Avenue, near Lawrence Township. According to authorities, Rene Rangel, a 58-year-old man from Dowadiac, was holding a traffic control sign at the time he was struck.

Police said the driver of a 1997 Dodge failed to follow traffic controls, rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet and then struck and killed Rangel while attempting to pass the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old from Hartford, and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 48-year-old from Lawrence Township, were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Police believe drugs were a factor in the crash.

The roadway was closed down for several hours following the incident, which remains under investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Williamston’s Sunnyside Cafe makes it on Food Network

Latest News

Thousands of Michiganders lose power again
DTW closed temporarily due to weather
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Neurosurgeon recounts experience caring for MSU shooting victims
Neurosurgeon recounts experience caring for MSU shooting victims