Car crash closes eastbound I-69

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash is causing slowdowns on I-69 near Woodbury Road.

State police said a car crash where an injury may have taken place happened on eastbound I-69 in Shiawassee County. The highway is closed while troopers clean up the crash site.

According to MDOT, the highway is experiencing slowdowns between Saginaw Street and M-52. If you are commuting that way, you should avoid eastbound I-69.

(MDOT)

News 10 will keep you updated as we find out more information.

