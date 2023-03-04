Car crash closes eastbound I-69

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash is causing slowdowns on I-69 near Woodbury Road.

State police said a car crash where an injury may have taken place happened on eastbound I-69 in Shiawassee County. The highway is closed while troopers clean up the crash site.

According to MDOT, the highway is experiencing slowdowns between Saginaw Street and M-52. If you are commuting that way, you should avoid eastbound I-69.

(MDOT)

News 10 will keep you updated as we find out more information.

