Your Health: The future of breast cancer detection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Getting a mammogram is the best tool our doctors have to detect breast cancer. But it’s not perfect. In fact, the American Cancer Society reports that mammograms miss 1 in 8 breast cancers.

Now, researchers are exploring the benefits of adding artificial intelligence to this potentially life-saving screening.

For women over 40, many doctors recommend a yearly mammogram – the earlier radiologists can catch breast cancer, the better a woman’s chances are of surviving. And technology has drastically improved over the years.

“We went from old analog films of the breast tissue to fulfilled digital mammography, to now 3D mammography and even contrast-enhanced mammography,” said Dr. Connie Lehman, Chief of Breast Imaging at Mass General Brigham. “The technology boom was amazing, but it was exceeding the human eye and the human brain’s ability to extract information from those beautiful images.”

Enter artificial intelligence (AI) - super-fast computers that analyze those images and search for masses that the human eye might miss. AI could also help assess future cancer risk. “We can also guide women in understanding, ‘You may not have cancer evident on your mammogram now, but you are at risk in the next five to 10 years. We want to talk to you about a more effective screening for you,’” said Dr. Lehman.

In women who are high-risk, it’s a technology that may someday be lifesaving.

Dr. Lehman and a team of researchers are studying the accuracy of artificial intelligence in previously-stored mammograms. They want to see how accurate AI is in a population of minority women.

