Wings trade Vrana to Blues for McLaughlin, 2025 pick

DETROIT (WILX) - Friday is the NHL trade deadline and Detroit started by ending a player to St. Louis.

The Red Wings traded Jakub Vrana to the Blues for Dylan McLaughlin and a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 7th round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for left wing Jakub Vrana. pic.twitter.com/7mFmPX9iaK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 3, 2023

Vrana, 27, came to Detroit in a trade with the Washington Capitals in the 2020-21 season. The Prague native was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

In return for Vrana, Detroit receives 27-year-old center Dylan McLaughlin. An alum of Canisius College, McLaughlin has been loaned back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m.

