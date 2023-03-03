Wings trade Vrana to Blues for McLaughlin, 2025 pick

The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35)...
Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Detroit. Detroit won 1-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Friday is the NHL trade deadline and Detroit started by ending a player to St. Louis.

The Red Wings traded Jakub Vrana to the Blues for Dylan McLaughlin and a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Vrana, 27, came to Detroit in a trade with the Washington Capitals in the 2020-21 season. The Prague native was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

In return for Vrana, Detroit receives 27-year-old center Dylan McLaughlin. An alum of Canisius College, McLaughlin has been loaned back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

More hockey news:

