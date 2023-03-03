Wings trade Vrana to Blues for McLaughlin, 2025 pick
The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m.
DETROIT (WILX) - Friday is the NHL trade deadline and Detroit started by ending a player to St. Louis.
The Red Wings traded Jakub Vrana to the Blues for Dylan McLaughlin and a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Vrana, 27, came to Detroit in a trade with the Washington Capitals in the 2020-21 season. The Prague native was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
In return for Vrana, Detroit receives 27-year-old center Dylan McLaughlin. An alum of Canisius College, McLaughlin has been loaned back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.
The NHL trade deadline is at 3:00 p.m.
More hockey news:
- Shipped up to Boston: Red Wings trade Bertuzzi to Bruins
- Red Wings trade Hronek to Vancouver for two 2023 draft picks
- ‘Here to stay’ - Red Wings, Larkin agree to long-term extension
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.