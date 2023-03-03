What the Tech: Stolen phones

Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker takes a closer look at how this crime is committed, and the danger the victim faces.
Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker takes a closer look at how this crime is committed, and the danger the victim faces.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are warning about a crime happening more and more frequently: people having their phones snatched out of their hands -- and thieves are stealing the passcodes.

If someone steals your phone the first thing, you’ll worry about is them selling the device but Apple and Google both have security features built-in so that a stolen phone cannot be activated on another account.

But if the thief steals the passcode, they can do a lot of things with it, while the owner can do very little.

Police say the crimes are typically committed where there’s a large crowd, like a bar or nightclub. The victim meets someone and chats. At some point, the new acquaintance may ask to see a photo or something. The victim hands them their phone. The bad guy can press the side button to require a passcode to unlock it, when they hand it back to the victim for the passcode the thief watches, memorizing the passcode.

Later, the thief manages to take the phone and leave. Since they have the passcode now, they can change the passcode. They can turn off Find My iPhone so you can’t locate the phone using another device.

Think of everything you have on your smartphone. Logins to banks, credit cards, and Venmo accounts. The thief can transfer money immediately from your account to theirs.

They can also find out where you live, and even get directions to your home by opening Google Maps or Apple Maps which likely gives directions to your home. If you have a smart lock on the front or garage door, the crook can even get inside.

Again, according to the Wall Street Journal report and police, the crimes happened when people were socializing in bars and nightclubs. So, warn people in your family that this is happening.

How do you protect yourself? Cover your screen anytime you’re entering a passcode. But next time I’ll look at other things you can do to increase security.

New York City Police say they’ve seen an increase of hundreds of these kinds of incidents in the past few months.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
The investigation into Baker came about as a result of a tip from the Archdiocese of Detroit,...
Former Michigan priest sentenced to prison, lifetime sex offender registration
2 hospitalized in Grass Lake Township crash, authorities say alcohol ‘believed to be factor’
2 hospitalized in Grass Lake Township crash, authorities say alcohol ‘believed to be factor’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Tracking the latest winter storm and what’s ahead on Studio 10
Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker takes a closer look at how this crime is committed,...
What the Tech: Stolen phones
Legislators work towards ending life without parole sentencing for juveniles in Michigan
Heavy snow arrives this afternoon