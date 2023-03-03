What the Tech: Stolen phones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are warning about a crime happening more and more frequently: people having their phones snatched out of their hands -- and thieves are stealing the passcodes.

If someone steals your phone the first thing, you’ll worry about is them selling the device but Apple and Google both have security features built-in so that a stolen phone cannot be activated on another account.

But if the thief steals the passcode, they can do a lot of things with it, while the owner can do very little.

Police say the crimes are typically committed where there’s a large crowd, like a bar or nightclub. The victim meets someone and chats. At some point, the new acquaintance may ask to see a photo or something. The victim hands them their phone. The bad guy can press the side button to require a passcode to unlock it, when they hand it back to the victim for the passcode the thief watches, memorizing the passcode.

Later, the thief manages to take the phone and leave. Since they have the passcode now, they can change the passcode. They can turn off Find My iPhone so you can’t locate the phone using another device.

Think of everything you have on your smartphone. Logins to banks, credit cards, and Venmo accounts. The thief can transfer money immediately from your account to theirs.

They can also find out where you live, and even get directions to your home by opening Google Maps or Apple Maps which likely gives directions to your home. If you have a smart lock on the front or garage door, the crook can even get inside.

Again, according to the Wall Street Journal report and police, the crimes happened when people were socializing in bars and nightclubs. So, warn people in your family that this is happening.

How do you protect yourself? Cover your screen anytime you’re entering a passcode. But next time I’ll look at other things you can do to increase security.

New York City Police say they’ve seen an increase of hundreds of these kinds of incidents in the past few months.

