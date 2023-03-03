Tips to reduce heart strain while shoveling snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is expecting to receive significant snowfall Friday as a winter storm crosses the state.

Related: How to stay safe on Michigan’s snowy roads

Snow shoveling can put a lot of strain on the heart, especially when significant snowfall is expected.

Dr. Matthew Wilcox, a cardiologist at Sparrow Hospital, suggests bundling up to stay warm before heading out into the cold temperatures as a way to lessen stress on the heart. Covering up is an easy way to add an extra layer of defense against weather conditions, he said. Wilcox recommends taking breaks and pushing snow instead of lifting it to reduce the strain on the body.

For those who have previous heart conditions or may be at risk, it’s crucial to listen to the body before heading outside. If any unusual symptoms are felt, it’s essential to visit the doctor immediately.

“Use a lot of common sense when shoveling. Keep in mind what is your previous level of physical activity,” Wilcox said. “If you’re not someone who is used to being active, then going out and doing two hours of shoveling snow is probably not in your best interest.”

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.