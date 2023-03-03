Students killed in MSU shooting to receive posthumous degrees

Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The three students killed in the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University will receive posthumous degrees.

School officials said the decision was made to honor Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson, and their families.

Fraser, a sophomore and president of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter, and Anderson, a junior, were both from Grosse Pointe. Verner, another MSU junior, was from Clawson.

“Michigan State University is honored that Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner chose to be Spartans. We will honor their legacies and recognize their commitment to Spartan values by awarding them posthumous bachelor’s degrees in their chosen fields of study this spring,” said interim provost Thomas Jeitschko.

“Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian will forever be Spartans. We’ve heard the heartfelt stories of their aspirations, their selfless dedication to their peers and communities, and their commitment to academic excellence,” said Board of Trustees chair Dr. Rema Vassar. “Simply put, awarding each of them a bachelor’s degree is the least we can do to honor their families, commemorate their legacies, and commend their contributions to our Spartan community.”

