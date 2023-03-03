Staudt on Sports LIVE: Women’s tournament,
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the NHL trade deadline, high school basketball games moved up or postponed, women’s basketball Big Ten Tournament so far, and more.
