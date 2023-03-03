Staudt on Sports LIVE: Women’s tournament,

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the NHL trade deadline, high school basketball games moved up or postponed, women’s basketball Big Ten Tournament so far, and more.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
The investigation into Baker came about as a result of a tip from the Archdiocese of Detroit,...
Former Michigan priest sentenced to prison, lifetime sex offender registration
2 hospitalized in Grass Lake Township crash, authorities say alcohol ‘believed to be factor’
2 hospitalized in Grass Lake Township crash, authorities say alcohol ‘believed to be factor’

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35)...
Wings trade Vrana to Blues for McLaughlin, 2025 pick
Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
From WILX to the Breslin Center: Catching up with Jeremy Sampson
From WILX to the Breslin Center: Catching up with Jeremy Sampson
From WILX to the Breslin Center: Catching up with Jeremy Sampson
From WILX to the Breslin Center: Catching up with Jeremy Sampson