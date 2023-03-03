Spring break offers MSU students respite for healing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring break begins at Michigan State University at the end of classes on Friday. Students returned to classes for two weeks after the shooting but many are still mourning.

WILX News 10′s Taylor Gattoni spoke with a student who says this is a much-needed spring break.

MSU junior, Teanna Barnes said usually spring break is time spent with friends on the beach, this year she says there will be more time grieving, healing and holding loved ones closer, during their time off.

The campus closed the week of the shooting but students returned the following Monday.

Teanna Barnes says it was especially hard to process with the tragedy being mentioned continuously on the news, in classes, and social media. She says this spring break will give students better headspace.

Barnes said “after we’ve been back for a couple weeks, spring break is definitely needed to feel like I’m going to be able to be in a better place and be able to enjoy my time off. And also have time to process.”

Barnes notes that everyone processes grief differently.

Classes resume Monday, March 13, one month following the shooting.

Counselors will be at the East Lansing Public Library Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m., and other resources are available for students, families, employees and faculty.

