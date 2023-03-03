Schools Rule: Grand Ledge High School musicians pave their way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge High School is proud to have two of its students paving their path in the music world.

To Brendan Sullivan, band class isn’t just another high school credit to graduate; it’s his passion.

“After my first couple of years, I fell in love with it,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan was pushed to play an instrument by his parents.

“In sixth grade, I thought the trumpet would be the easiest instrument to get away with because it had the least amount of fingers,” Sullivan said.

His sixth-grade decision to play the trumpet followed him all the way to high school, and in that time, Sullivan got really good. It landed him a spot in the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association All State Band.

“I just think it’s the best thing in the world to be chosen for such a nice ensemble,” Sullivan said.

But Sullivan isn’t the only shining star at his high school. Sullivan’s classmate, Aditi Kamath, performed with him at the All State Band.

“I wasn’t sure what the result was going to be, and I was really, really excited when I got selected because it’s such a cool thing to play with other people that are very passionate about music also,” Kamath said.

Grand Ledge High School band director John Szczerowski said Kamath and Sullivan are two of the best in his program.

“They take every opportunity they can to play, to perform, and practice,” Szczerowski said.

Szczerowski said dedication is the reason these two students have come so far.

“Definitely, the experience itself was enough to say I want to keep doing music throughout my life in any form that may be,” Sullivan said.

“I’m thinking about doing a minor in music when I’m in college,” Kamath said.

Performing in the All State Band was just the beginning for these students.

About 2,500 students auditioned for the All State Band this year to fill 400 seats. The talent of these two Grand Ledge students is what landed them a spot in the renowned ensemble.

