Research: Red flag laws help prevent suicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers at Michigan State University are looking at how effective red flag laws are across the country. This is as the Michigan Legislature is considering its own version as part of a gun reform package.

There are 19 states with laws allowing a judge to temporarily take someone’s guns. Red flag laws are still relatively new with most taking effect after 2016.

“I am Ruby’s mother! I knew this was a dangerous situation,” Karen Kobylik told the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety committee Thursday.

Kobylik said one of her adult children suffered from mental illness and was able to buy several guns.

“So I called the police over and over and over again. and every single time I was told they could not and would not revoke Ruby’s second amendment rights,” said Kobylik.

Kobylik told the committee Ruby shot and killed her brother and another person before killing herself.

She believes a red flag law would’ve prevented those deaths by allowing a judge to remove the guns temporarily.

But Republican State representative Sarah Lightner said there are already options without taking guns.

“You can petition the court in an emergency petition for someone in a mental health crisis. And go to a judge and say all these factors apply right now. This person needs help,” said Rep. Lightner.

Jennifer Paruk is a doctoral candidate at MSU studying the effectiveness of red flag laws. She said that even if the law isn’t used often, her research found the law is potentially saving lives in other states.

“These laws are associated with a decreased risk of suicide even though many of the laws are passed after mass shootings,” said Paruk.

For Kobylik, a red flag law in Michigan is too late.

“A parent should be able to call the police with a critical concern like mine and be helped,” said Kobylik.

The legislature also considers safe storage and expanded background checks for all guns.

Both the House and Senate will continue hearings on the proposals next week. Lawmakers are expected to make changes to the current proposals before moving forward.

