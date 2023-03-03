Neurosurgeon recounts experience caring for MSU shooting victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday marks three weeks since the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three students dead and five injured, two of whom are still receiving care at Sparrow Hospital by dozens of nurses and doctors.

One of those doctors is neurosurgeon Dr. Chris Abood, who has been at the victims’ bedside nearly every day since that horrific night.

“I would say it’s probably one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever seen in 25 years of practicing in this community,” Dr. Abood said.

Dr. Abood is one of the five neurosurgeons who has been caring for the MSU shooting victims. His involvement began just minutes after the first text alert warning of an active shooter on campus.

“I live about a mile from campus, so we were locking our doors, really concerned about that,” Dr. Abood said.

Minutes later, he received a call from Sparrow’s emergency room and not long after was looking at X-rays on his home computer. “And I was talking with my partners on the phone while we were looking at the imaging and knew we had to go in right away and take care of these students,” he said.

Dr. Abood arrived at Sparrow just as one of the victims was heading into the operating room and just as that student’s parents walked in.

“Well obviously the worst situation anybody could be in to hear that their 19-year-old son has been shot and to hear that news, it’s like an out of body experience,” he said.

Dr. Abood said the parents of all five victims have been incredibly strong. He said it’s a life-altering experience, impacting families, and those giving the victims round-the-clock care.

“We get through it by leaning on our families and our faith, just doing something that can help these young people get through this and that’s what gets us through it,” he said.

Dr. Abood said that because of the devastating nature of brain and spine injuries, these students will likely need follow-up care for the rest of their lives.

