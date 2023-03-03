In My View: Seeding improves state high school basketball tournaments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I believe seeding has been a great addition to the state high school basketball tournaments, for both boys and girls.

Tonight’s girls’ district finals reflect the benefits of seeding because, for the most part, the best teams are competing against each other for the title. It didn’t used to be this way, as there were blind draws for the brackets, resulting in big matches during the district final games. But, for the most part, this is no longer the case.

Seeding is only used at the district phase for the top two teams, but I believe it is a significant improvement from years past.

More: In My View

