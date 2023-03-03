MSU researchers explore use of virtual reality to improve mental health for caregivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People might associate virtual reality with video games, and that’s because it’s a piece of technology primarily used for entertainment.

A group of researchers with the Michigan State University College of Nursing want to change the conversation about virtual reality and find out if it can be used to improve mental health.

Associate Professor Dr. Rebecca Lehto and nursing PhD Candidate Mohammed Alanazi are putting their hypothesis to the test on in-home caregivers. Lehto said caregivers are often the unseen first responders. Their job is to take care of their loved one’s night and day; it doesn’t leave much room for a break.

So far, eight caregivers have elected to participate in Lehto’s study. They’ll each be sent home with a virtual reality headset, and for about ten minutes, they’ll escape into an otherworldly scene.

Some of the options programmed into the headset include a walk on the beach, a float through space, or a stroll through a springtime forest.

Though important to the experience, it’s not only about the visuals. Sounds of crashing waves, chirping birds and swaying tree branches can be heard throughout the scene.

“They’re taking a vacation,” Lehto said. “A little mini, short vacation, in the home, in a safe space, seated comfortably in their chair, and they’re able to put on these goggles for ten minutes or so, and actually have a completely new experience.”

While participants wear their headset, Lehto and Alanazi can collect data remotely from their office. Lehto said they’ll be tracking changes in the caregivers’ respiratory patterns and heart rate to determine whether the immersive nature scenes help them to relax. They’ll pair this data with the caregivers’ overall quality of life.

As someone who’s starting out in their health care career, Alanazi said the doors that could be opened by virtual reality are exciting. He said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for accessible, remote care, and virtual reality will play a big part in meeting filling that gap.

“Working with this project, and having the experience, and having the contact with different people who are experts in the field, really makes me feel that there are so many things that we can do to improve the care, and the quality of care,” he said.

Lehto and Alanazi are still looking for caregivers to participate in their study. Participants should be friend and family caregivers who are full vaccinated against COVID-19 and do not have any apprehensions about elements of nature.

Those interested should reach out to Lehto at lehtor@msu.edu.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.