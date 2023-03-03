MSU falcons bring positive energy in midst of campus tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They’re back! Two of the world’s fastest animals, the Peregrine Falcons, have returned home to the top of Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium.

At a time when the entire Spartan community could use a little pick-me-up, students and community members said the falcons couldn’t have come back at a more symbolic time.

Last year, two members of an endangered species and their babies made their home at the top of Spartan Stadium,

“I was so ecstatic when they put the nesting box up, and so it’s just - it’s thrilling,” said Carolyn Miller.

Miller has been watching Apollo and Freyja, the pair of Peregrine Falcons since they made MSU their home in March 2022.

Still processing last month’s deadly mass shooting on campus, MSU student and chair of the school’s Fisheries and Wildlife Club, Endi Piovesana, said the falcons couldn’t have returned at a better time.

“Obviously, everyone was really shaken up after the events that happened on the 13th,” Piovesana said. “But after something like that, you try to find hope and joy wherever you can, and seeing the falcons return for all of us in the Fisheries and Wildlife Department, it was definitely symbolic in a lot of ways.”

The falcon’s home is the same setup as last year. With clean gravel and a new paint job, their home is ready for nesting season. Piovesana said seeing the birds return spoke to the resilience of life.

“It provided much-needed brevity and positivity in a time where on campus everything just felt sort of weird and negative,” said Piovesana.

Carolyn Miller added, “And with that positive energy of the falcon returning, lifted my spirit.”

You can keep up with the birds by watching the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife webcam here.

