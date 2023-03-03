Latest on the First Alert Weather Day and Friday’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day and Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole looks at what we’ve seen so far and what we can expect for the weekend. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to dive deep into the morning’s top headlines.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.