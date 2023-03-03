Lane closures on US-127 at Jackson/Ingham county line, Cedar St. begin Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have single-lane closures in each direction of US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham county line and M-36 in Ingham County for resurfacing.

This work is part of the multi-year US-127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County.

MDOT is investing approximately $62 million to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement, repair 10 structures, improve drainage, and install guardrail and barrier wall on US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham county line and M-36 in Ingham County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

County: Ingham

Highway: US-127

Closest cities: Mason, Leslie

Start date: 7 a.m. Monday, March 6

Completion date: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Traffic restrictions: This work will require single-lane closures in each direction of US-127 between the Jackson/Ingham County line and M-36. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 800 jobs.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of US-127, which is an important route for commuter, commercial, and tourism traffic.

