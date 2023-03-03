How to stay safe on Michigan’s snowy roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is expecting to receive significant snowfall Friday as a winter storm crosses the state.

With the snow already here for parts of our area, it’s important to take extra precautions if you have to head out on the road.

Michigan State Police has some good advice to make sure you and your family get home safely. Lt. Brian Oleksyk from the Michigan State Police advises that it’s best to avoid driving tonight if you don’t have to, and some precautions are needed.

Before even getting on the road, it’s important to make sure all the snow is wiped off your windows and mirrors. Always drive the speed limit, but depending on conditions, you may need to slow down. It’s also advised to leave a lot of space between you and the car you’re traveling behind so you have enough time to stop.

“Be patient, be smart, and if you see the snow start to come, anticipate your destination, leave a little early, and allow for some extra time to get to that destination safely,” said Oleksyk.

By following these tips, you’re not only protecting yourself but also protecting other drivers and first responders that have to be out on the roads to help other people.

When the Michigan Department of Transportation finds out there’s going to be a winter storm, they start planning where to send their crews to make the safest road conditions for drivers. MDOT recommends staying off the roads in bad weather conditions, but if you are on the roads, to be aware of crews working to clear them.

“We would like for you to make sure that you give our trucks and our drivers all the room that they need to get the job done,” said Aaron Jenkins, with MDOT. “Give us room to groom is what we like to say.”

