Free knitting, crocheting classes offered to MSU students, staff to ease anxiety

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus, many people in the area have been experiencing more anxiety.

Treating anxiety does not come with a one-size-fits-all approach. However, getting crafty can be an effective treatment - even for PTSD. Many studies show that doing a craft activates a part of your brain that quiets your “fight or flight” response. According to Spectrum Health, it’s very similar to meditation. Doing a craft releases dopamine in your brain, lowers inflammation and reduces stress hormones.

Woven Art Yarn Shop in East Lansing knows this all too well. They are offering free knitting and crochet classes for MSU students and employees through the summer.

Maleri Christofferson, an MSU 2019 graduate, goes to Woven Art Yarn Shop for her crochet supplies. She said crafting helps her focus on something positive, a way to keep busy while not creating additional stress.

“So anywhere from drawing, painting, crocheting whatever it may be. It’s a big part of my life,” Christofferson said. “I think it’s easy for people to get sad, there’s not a lot to do, there’s not sun.”

Woven Art Yarn Shop owner Meg Croft wanted to provide a way for MSU students and staff to de-stress after the shooting.

“There are several academic papers that are out there about the benefits of knitting and crocheting,” Croft said.

Since she announced the free knitting and crochet classes, knitters far and wide have been donating their time and supplies.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Croft said. “The response has been great.”

Roughly 200 students have already signed up and nearly 100 people have volunteered to teach the classes.

They hope to keep the program going throughout the summer. Christofferson said she is excited about the opportunity for others to experience the benefits of crafting.

The psychological benefits of crafting are not specific to knitting. It’s all about finding something that brings you joy - a craft that’s not too difficult, but something that can distract your mind.

MSU students and staff can sign up for the free classes here.

