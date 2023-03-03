Former Congressman Mike Rogers discusses international affairs in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan Congressman weighed in on the rising tensions between U.S. and China.

Mike Rogers spoke to a group at the Lansing Country Club Thursday. While the issues are overseas, it’s important for Michiganders to be aware of how those decisions could impact the progress of our state.

The former Chairman of the US Intelligence Committee discussed the impact of China’s affairs on Michigan. Specifically, the manufacturer of electric cars in the state.

“We have to be able to have the materials that go into those cars, and we have to have access to them when we need them not when China allows us to have them,” said Rogers.

He said China has made itself a strategic competitor. Which means as a nation, we still have work to do.

“China has said to their people, listen we’ll give you some prosperity but we control your life. And here we’ve said we’ll give you liberty and freedom, it’s your job to get the prosperity piece, we’ll just try to make it where you have the opportunity to do that,” said Rogers.

China’s support for Russia also concerns rogers. Just recently Russia submitted an official withdrawal from the “New Start Nuclear Arms Treaty.” A treaty designed as a checks and balance for weapons.

“What this does is starts pulling the curtain down over what they have and what they’re doing. And that uncertainty adds a little bit of concern and consternation for the national security folks like me, who are worried about what are you up to,” said Rogers.

Making their action a threat to the world. He says although inflation is hurting, Americans should look at helping Ukraine with a wider view.

“I would look at this as an insurance payment to make sure that it doesn’t get worse and drag the United States into a broader conflict,” said Rogers.

A conflict the United States and Rogers wants to avoid.

Mike Rogers confirmed he will not be running for office at this time and is focusing on solutions we can do at home to meet the challenges of China.

