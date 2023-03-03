First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for the Lansing and Jackson areas this afternoon into tonight. A strong storm system will spread snow and possibly some rain over the area from south to north this afternoon. Heavy snowfall centered around the late afternoon commute could cause slow and slippery travel. The snow should diminish after midnight. Wind gusts near 35 MPH are possible through the day. High temperatures today are expected to be in the upper 30s, but will be falling by mid-afternoon. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the upper 20s. The predicted snowfall amounts for the area are still all over the place on the different computer models, but somewhere in the 6-10′' range looks to be the most likely outcome for the Lansing and Jackson areas.

We will start to melt some snow this weekend. Saturday we turn partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday. High temperatures Saturday climb to the low 40s and we should top out in the mid 40s on Sunday. A rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday night that should change to rain Monday morning. High temperatures Monday climb to the upper 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 3, 2023

Average High: 39º Average Low 22º

Lansing Record High: 70° 1974

Lansing Record Low: -19° 1868

Jackson Record High: 71º 1974

Jackson Record Low: -7º 2003

