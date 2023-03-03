Failed fuel oil tank causes spill in Shiawassee County Drain

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A spill response team is working to clean up more than 200 gallons of fuel oil that were spilled in Owosso.

According to authorities, the Shiawassee County Health Department was alerted Tuesday night to an oil film in the Corlett Creek County Drain, near North Street. The investigation revealed fuel oil in the drain, which prompted the health department to notify the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), who arrived at the site Wednesday morning.

Further investigations revealed that a faulty fuel oil tank was the source of the spill. Officials believe about 225 gallons of fuel oil entered the County Drain, which impacted roughly a mile of the Corlett Creek County Drain between Delaney Road and the Shiawassee River.

Initial reports suggest the drinking water supply was not impacted by the spill, but health officials are monitoring the situation.

Residents can report environmental concerns by calling EGLE’s Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706. For more information, contact the Shiawassee County Health Department Environmental Health Division at 989-743-2390.

