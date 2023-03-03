Ele’s Place gives children, teens, and young adults a place to talk about grief

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone.

Ele’s Place has been able to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens, and young adults can come to talk about their grief.

The group’s approach centers around peer-to-peer bereavement support groups.

Each week, peer-to-peer bereavement support groups help hundreds learn to cope and begin to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them.

More information can be found on Ele’s Place’s official website here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Williamston’s Sunnyside Cafe makes it on Food Network

Latest News

Books to read this March
Book recommendations for students for Reading Month
Droscha Sugarbush farm taps into spring making maple syrup
Birthday celebrations at ELPL begin!
Celebrate 100 years of fun at East Lansing Public Library
The Fledge
CATA finds ways to support young entrepreneurs