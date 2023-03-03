Ele’s Place gives children, teens, and young adults a place to talk about grief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone.

Ele’s Place has been able to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens, and young adults can come to talk about their grief.

The group’s approach centers around peer-to-peer bereavement support groups.

Each week, peer-to-peer bereavement support groups help hundreds learn to cope and begin to heal after the death of a parent, sibling, or someone close to them.

More information can be found on Ele’s Place’s official website here.

