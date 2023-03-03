Eastbound I-94 to see single-lane closures in Jackson County
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Work will resume Tuesday on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-94 Jackson County Project.
Construction will take place between M-99 and M-60. The project will result in single-lane closures on eastbound I-94, between Michigan Avenue and M-60.
Work on this stretch is expected to be completed in May.
More information can be found on MDOT’s website.
