Eastbound I-94 to see single-lane closures in Jackson County

(Raycom Media)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Work will resume Tuesday on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-94 Jackson County Project.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Construction will take place between M-99 and M-60. The project will result in single-lane closures on eastbound I-94, between Michigan Avenue and M-60.

Work on this stretch is expected to be completed in May.

More information can be found on MDOT’s website.

