Eastbound I-94 to see single-lane closures in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Work will resume Tuesday on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s I-94 Jackson County Project.

Construction will take place between M-99 and M-60. The project will result in single-lane closures on eastbound I-94, between Michigan Avenue and M-60.

Work on this stretch is expected to be completed in May.

