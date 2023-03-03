East Lansing Deputy Police Chief resigns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing’s Deputy Police Chief Chad Connelly submitted his resignation Thursday.

East Lansing Interim City Manager Randy Talifarro said “as a general practice, we do not comment on personnel matters. However, we do want to reassure the community that, while the City of East Lansing is going through a difficult transitional period at this time, there are still many dedicated City employees working every day to ensure services continue to be provided to residents at a high level. We are working to find a way forward as a City organization and are continuing to provide encouragement to the committed City staff who are continuing to rise up and meet challenges during this season of change.”

Connelly’s resignation comes on the heels of the city clerk and the deputy city clerk of East Lansing leaving.

