Detroit trades Sundqvist to Wild minutes ahead of deadline

DETROIT (WILX) - As the NHL trade deadline inched closer and closer, the Detroit Red Wings made one final move, trading center Oskar Sundqvist to the Minnesota Wild. In exchange, Detroit receives a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

This season, Sundqvist skated in 52 games with the Red Wings, tallying 21 points (7-14-21) and 20 penalty minutes with an average time on ice of 14:16.

The 27-year-old has won two Stanley Cups: with Pittsburgh in 2016 and St. Louis in 2019.

Before coming to North America, Sundqvist spent three seasons with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League from 2012-15. Sundqvist won a silver medal for his native Sweden at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship, netting two goals in seven appearances.

In the days leading up to the deadline, Detroit Executive Vice President & General Manager Steve Yzerman made a handful of moves that provide the Red Wings with a number of picks in upcoming drafts.

Only one of the trades resulted in a player coming to Detroit: in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, the Red Wings received Dylan McLaughlin plus a pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Jakub Vrana.

As the trade deadline arrived at 3 p.m. Friday, the Red Wings came out with a total of 28 draft picks in the next three NHL Entry Drafts. Of those 28, five are first-round selections, and five are second-round picks.

Gone from Detroit in addition to Sundqvist: Tyler Bertuzzi (to Boston), Vrana (to St. Louis), and Filip Hronek (to Vancouver).

On the other side, captain Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year extension worth a total of $69.6 million. The excitement was shortlived for the 26-year-old Waterford native as he got emotional with reporters speaking on Bertuzzi’s trade to Boston. Answering questions about sending “Bert” to the Bruins, Larkin called him his “best friend” and admitted it was the toughest part of the business.

