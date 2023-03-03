Attorney General asks to move Enbridge case back to state court

Court generic
Court generic(MGN)
By George Castle
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel asked a U.S. Court of Appeals to decide if her lawsuit against Enbridge, the company that owns the Line 5 pipeline running through the Straits of Mackinac, will remain in federal court or go back to state court.

The case was originally filed in Ingham County’s Circuit Court in 2019. Enbridge was able to remove a related lawsuit filed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer from state court and move it to federal court. Following this, the pipeline and energy company did the same with Nessel’s case, which had been litigated in state court for over a year.

Nessel said in the summer of 2020, the state court ordered that the pipelines be temporarily shut down due to external impacts from anchors or other objects. The parties had also filed and argued motions for summary disposition, with each side asking the state court to decide the case in their favor without a trial. According to Nessel, due to the delay caused by Enbridge’s removal, those motions remain undecided.

Nessel filed a motion to remand her lawsuit back to state court. She argued that the removal was untimely and the federal court lacked jurisdiction. Nessel said in August 2022, the district court denied that motion. In response, Nessel filed a motion with the district court asking the court to certify the decision for interlocutory appeal which was pending for over five months.

Last month, Nessel filed a petition for a writ of mandamus in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the district court made clear legal errors and abused its discretion and asked the federal court to send the case back to state court. Nessel said the federal trial court granted the Attorney General’s motion to certify the denial, which opened the door to the Attorney General to appeal this matter to the federal court of appeals. Nessel said she argued that the federal court’s decision snatched the case away from the state court after substantial litigation had taken place and while both parties were awaiting a final decision. The Attorney General believes that the federal trial court clearly erred when it refused to send the case back to state court.

“This pipeline poses a grave threat to Michigan and to our Great Lakes,” Nessel said. “Enbridge initially agreed that this case belonged in state court and waited two years to move it to federal court. I am grateful that the district court has now recognized that an appeal is appropriate, and I look forward to raising these important issues in the Sixth Circuit.”

16 states, the District of Columbia, four Native American tribes, six environmental organizations, and the Great Lakes Business Network submitted friend of the court briefs supporting Michigan’s right to enforce its own laws in its own courts.

Enbridge has 10 days to file an answer to the petition. The federal court of appeals will then decide whether to take the case.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Williamston’s Sunnyside Cafe makes it on Food Network

Latest News

517 Friday
517 Friday
Kinky Boots joins Studio 10 stage
Kinky Boots
Free knitting, crocheting classes offered to MSU students, staff to ease anxiety
Ele's Place
ELE's Place Interview - clipped version
Schools Rule: Grand Ledge High School musicians pave their way
Schools Rule: Grand Ledge High School musicians pave their way