You Can Help Make an Impact Through the News 10 Phone Bank by Donating Funds for the Spartan Strong Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the MSU family continues to heal, the support and encouragement from the News 10 viewers reminds us every day of the strength within our Mid-Michigan community. Tuesday, March 14th WILX is collaborating with Michigan State University who is holding its annual day of giving known as Give Green Day. Give Green day is a 24-hour effort to raise funds in support MSU students.

This year, WILX is joining Michigan State for Give Green Day to promote the Spartan Strong Fund by hosting the News 10 Make an Impact Phone Bank during all newscasts and Studio 10 on March 14th. Volunteers from Michigan State University will be on had to answer your calls and take donations to lift up the Spartan community and raise funds for the Spartan Strong Fund. Together we all can make an impact for those most critically affected by the violence our community experienced.

Stay with News 10 as we highlight the stories of the journey to recovery, campus healing, alumni involvement, support from local businesses and the power behind the Spartan Strong Fund and Give Green Day. Wherever you are, and whatever your connections to Michigan State University, your support of the Spartan Strong Fund will have an impact on those most critically impacted on February 13th.

Strong as one. Extraordinary together. That’s the Spartan way. Tune in Tuesday, March 14th and thank you for supporting the Spartan Strong Fund and making an impact right here in our community.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.