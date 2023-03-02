From WILX to the Breslin Center: Catching up with Jeremy Sampson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may remember Jeremy Sampson as a sports reporter and anchor at WILX some years ago. He’s now in the banking business full-time and he moonlights as the public address voice of Spartan basketball at the Breslin Center.

For Lansing native Jeremy Sampson, sports have been a big part of his life from his days as a reporter right here on the staff at WILX-TV to his next life as a founder and owner of three different soccer teams, and said there is room for soccer to prosper at the pro level in Lansing.

“There’s no question in 2019, when we had the pro team, we were third out of 10 cities and USL League One in attendance,” Sampson said. “Lansing came out and supported Lansing Ignite very, very well.”

There has been an appetite for soccer in this town, and there will be moving forward in the future. Seven years ago, Jeremy won an opportunity to serve as the public address announcer for Michigan State men’s basketball games at the Breslin Center, a job that he loves every season.

“After Terry Braverman decided that he wanted to be done doing the PA, they had three of us come in and do a tryout. And frankly, I wasn’t very good and I didn’t get the job,” Sampson recalled. “Next year they called and said, ‘Would you still have interest in doing it?’ And I said yes.”

Sampson grew up in Mid-Michigan as a fan of Michigan State basketball, watching Michigan State basketball Judd Heath Coat at Jenison Field House at the early days of the Breslin Center.

“To have a little piece and a little part of Michigan State Basketball was something I was interested in,” he recalled.

After seven years, Sampson said he’s better at it now than he was when he started.

Jeremy Sampson will be at the microphone Saturday for the MSU game against Ohio State and the postgame senior day salute.

