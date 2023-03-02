Utility, road crews prepare for Michigan’s next winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another winter storm is on its way nearly one week after an onslaught of freezing rain and ice left thousands without power.

Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow starting Friday afternoon, as well as some gusty winds. Residents of the Greater Lansing area are planning for the worst after what they’ve been through, but power and road crews said they’ve got everyone covered.

When it comes to power lines, it’s ice and high winds that tend to pose a threat. Consumers Energy Spokesperson Tracy Wimmer said the utility does not anticipate any outages, but they’ll be watching the weather forecast and updating customers if there’s any change.

“We’re preparing for tomorrow,” she said. “We will always be preparing for storms, because, while we can’t control the weather, we can do everything we can at the beginning to make sure that we’re ready and can get the power back on as quickly as possible.”

Wimmer said last week’s ice storm was so detrimental because of the high winds that came along with it. The damage that was left behind slowed down the repair process.

She said Consumers Energy has taken the necessary steps to ensure customers won’t be without power for as long as they were.

Hidy’s Towing owner Dave Hidy said this year’s winter weather isn’t any better or worse than those he’s worked through before; regardless, he’s been ready with several tons of salt all season long. After witnessing the ice storm, he knows it’s best to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Hidy waits until the day of plowing to load up his trucks with salt, because it can freeze. Friday morning, he’s expecting his team to leave with anywhere from nine to 15 tons worth. Aside from salt prep, Hidy takes the day before the storm to check over the trucks.

“We’ve moved them all around. They’re all full of gas,” he said. “Just a completed maintenance check, and make sure they’re ready to go for early in the morning.”

There’s a seven-person crew waiting to complete two rounds of plowing once the snow falls. It may seem like a full enough fleet to get the job done in just a few hours, but depending on the accumulation, it might be a long shift.

“Six, eight, 10, 11 and a half inches, it’s a lot more time-consuming to plow that, than a two or a three-inch snow,” Hidy said.

