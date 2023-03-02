Tips to financially prepare to buy a home

Expert: Practice paying your expected mortgage before buying your home
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average home buyer saves for four years before making a purchase, according to the National Association of Realtors. So, experts recommend if you plan to buy a home the time to start saving for a down payment is now.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said there are many different options for down payments.

Dale said your first step should be to contact a loan officer to discuss the best option for you. While there are loans where you can put 0% down, most lenders recommend you put down 20%. So, for a $300,000 house, you would need a $60,000 down payment.

Once you know how much you’ll need for a down payment, Dale recommended setting up a separate savings account just for it. She suggested you make automatic contributions and put any bonus, tax refund, or unexpected income into that account.

Dale also pointed out that while saving for a down payment, you should also prepare for any difference in what you are spending on housing now and your eventual home payment.

For example, if your home will cost $500 more per month than your rent, you should start practicing paying the entire mortgage payment by putting the extra $500 into a savings account.

“So, you’re pretend paying that mortgage before you actually get in there and then you can know if it fits your budget without being overwhelmed with the thought of defaulting on a mortgage,” Dale said.

Lastly, Dale suggested that you put a time frame on your goal. Figure out how much you need to set aside each month, so you can realistically be ready to buy your home.

The Department of Housing and Development (HUD) has a comprehensive guide for anyone looking to purchase a home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Lansing coffee company temporarily closes due to threatening letter
Michigan Legislature passes $1B tax plan, now heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk
Meijer’s enhanced mPerks rewards program launches in Mid-Michigan
Franky Ackley
Man convicted of murder in Jackson shooting sentenced to 25-50 years

Latest News

schuler books
Schuler Book Store Celebrates National Read Across America Day
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel threatened, says FBI confirmed she was ‘target’
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
House Ethics panel launches probe into GOP’s George Santos
cabin fever reliever
Cabin Fever Reliever
maple syrup
Droscha Sugarbush Kicks Off Maple Syrup Season