Studio 10 Tidbit: Do you know Dr. Seuss?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March 2 is the day to celebrate the work of a great children’s author- Dr. Seuss.

Did you know that Dr. Seuss’ real name is Theodor Geisel and that he was turned down by 28 publishers?

Colton tested the Studio 10 team to see if they could finish some of Dr. Seuss’ most famous rhymes.

Check out the video for the trivia game!

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

