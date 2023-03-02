Staudt’s Rising Stars: Savannah Beal

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Savannah Beal from Charlotte.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Savannah Beal from Charlotte.

She’s 11 years old and plays for the Red Cedar Basketball League and Charlotte Bronze Team. Savannah is in the sixth grade in Charlotte Public Schools and wants to be a teacher someday.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

