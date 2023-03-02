Staudt on Sports LIVE: Yzerman making moves, 6OT thriller in high school hockey

Tim Staudt is back at the desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports.
By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is back at the desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the Red Wings making more moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline, college basketball games for tonight and Saturday, and boys high school basketball tonight.

