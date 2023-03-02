Staudt on Sports LIVE: Yzerman making moves, 6OT thriller in high school hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt is back at the desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including the Red Wings making more moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline, college basketball games for tonight and Saturday, and boys high school basketball tonight.

More:

Shipped up to Boston: Red Wings trade Bertuzzi to Bruins

Red Wings trade Hronek to Vancouver for two 2023 draft picks

‘Here to stay’ - Red Wings, Larkin agree to long-term extension

Antoine Davis takes aim at ‘Pistol’ Pete’s NCAA scoring record

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.