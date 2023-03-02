Shipped up to Boston: Red Wings trade Bertuzzi to Bruins

DETROIT (WILX) - In the final full day ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings started Thursday by trading left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

The move comes the day after Detroit signed captain Dylan Larkin to an eight-year extension totaling $69.6 million, followed by a trade with Vancouver that sent Filip Hronek to the Canucks in exchange for two draft picks.

Background: ‘Here to stay’ - Red Wings, Larkin agree to long-term extension

Bertuzzi, 28, has spent his entire NHL career in the Motor City. After a four-season stint with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, he played in Grand Rapids starting with the 2014-15 season before making his NHL debut in the 2016-17 season on Nov. 8, 2016.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. Other highlights of the trade (so far) have been long-time Chicago Blackhawk Patrick Kane traded to the New York Rangers and Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun sent to the Ottawa Senators.

More: Red Wings trade Hronek to Vancouver for two 2023 draft picks

As Detroit’s 28th pick in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (58th overall), “Bert” has been a fan favorite for his willingness to drop the gloves and use his 6-foot-1 frame on the ice.

So far this season, Bertuzzi has tallied 4 goals and 10 assists in 29 games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.