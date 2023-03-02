Police save woman who crashed car into pond

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was rescued from a mid-Michigan pond by emergency responders following a crash.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Cook Road after receiving a call there was a vehicle in a pond on Thursday morning.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department rescued a woman after she crashed into a pond Thursday morning. (Grand Blanc Township Police Department)

A woman was still inside the vehicle upon arrival to the scene, police said, adding she was not injured.

Grand Blanc Township firefighters, who also responded to the scene, put on ice water suits to rescue the woman, police said, adding they were able to safely remove her from the vehicle.

Police said it appeared the crash occurred after the vehicle left the roadway and the driver over corrected.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.