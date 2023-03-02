In My View: Big Ten basketball tournaments are outdated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament is underway, and the men will play next week.

In my view, these tournaments are outdated. It doesn’t make sense to me that all 14 teams participate. Moreover, playing the women’s tournament in Minneapolis is ridiculous because very few people will attend.

It would make more sense to have fewer teams and play the tournament on campus sites, as is the norm for other Big Ten events. The men will play in Chicago next week, and I believe it’s foolish for all 14 teams to participate. In my opinion, a lousy season should result in exclusion from the conference tournament.

