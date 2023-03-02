Ionia County Sheriff’s Office takes reins in horse rescue operation

Community galloped into action to save stuck horse.
A 14-year-old horse named "Baby" was rescued from a hole on March 1, 2023.
A 14-year-old horse named "Baby" was rescued from a hole on March 1, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was called to rescue a horse named Baby after it became stuck in a hole Wednesday.

Ionia County sheriff’s deputies, saddled with responsibility, wasted no time and hoofed it into the field to rescue the 14-year-old horse.

With the assistance of Orleans Township fire crews, Cindy Cotter of General Rental and Ruehs Towing, Baby was freed from the hole with only a few bumps.

The undersheriff’s cruiser, however, was left with a strong odor of horse manure following the rescue.

Baby remains in stable condition. Authorities do not suspect foal play.

