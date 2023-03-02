Ionia County Sheriff’s Office takes reins in horse rescue operation
Community galloped into action to save stuck horse.
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was called to rescue a horse named Baby after it became stuck in a hole Wednesday.
Ionia County sheriff’s deputies, saddled with responsibility, wasted no time and hoofed it into the field to rescue the 14-year-old horse.
With the assistance of Orleans Township fire crews, Cindy Cotter of General Rental and Ruehs Towing, Baby was freed from the hole with only a few bumps.
The undersheriff’s cruiser, however, was left with a strong odor of horse manure following the rescue.
Baby remains in stable condition. Authorities do not suspect foal play.
Read next:
- Michigan police officers help pregnant DoorDasher make delivery after crash
- Gun reform proposals receive first hearing in Michigan Legislature
- Lansing’s LGBTQ+ community on high alert after Strange Matter Coffee receives threat
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.