Former Michigan priest sentenced to prison, lifetime sex offender registration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Metro Detroit Catholic priest was sentenced Wednesday to three to 15 years in jail and a lifetime sex offender registration.

Joseph “Jack” Baker, 61, was convicted in October 2022 of criminal sexual conduct first degree - sexual penetration with a person under 13.

Background: Priest convicted of sexual assault on boy in Michigan church

According to authorities, prior to his conviction, Baker had been serving as a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford. He had also previously served as a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

The victim testified that he didn’t tell anyone about the incident at the time because Baker told him afterward that the sexual assault was “his own sin.”

The investigation into Baker came about as a result of a tip from the Archdiocese of Detroit, which received the original report and immediately reported it to the lead prosecutor on Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse team.

“My department’s clergy abuse investigation team has worked tirelessly on behalf of survivors in this state to ensure that reported cases of sexual abuse or assault are thoroughly reviewed,” Nessel said. “We are grateful to have obtained some measure of justice on this matter and many others, further breaking down the walls of silence which often surround sexual assault and abuse.”

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.