City reminds Jackson drivers to observe crosswalks near hospital

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - In a post on social media the City of Jackson gave a reminder for drivers saying, “It has become increasingly dangerous for Henry Ford Jackson Hospital staff to walk across E. Michigan Avenue and the surrounding side streets.”

Pedestrians have been hit by passing cars on multiple occasions, with several more near-misses, according to the post. Staff often have to cross streets to reach other facilities and parking.

The post asked to keep healthcare workers safe by observing the flashing lights at the crosswalks on E. Michigan Avenue and staying alert when driving around the hospital campus.

