Book recommendations for students for Reading Month

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - March is Reading Month! In classrooms all across Michigan students will be reading!

Here are some favorite reads from Christina Schuler Books’ Children’s Buyer and Donna their Children’s Section Manager.

Knight Owl by Chrisopher Denise - Being small doesn’t mean you can’t be brave! It’s about an adorable little owl who wants to be a big, brave knight. This book is a favorite of everyone who reads it. It’s full of wordplay and optimism, and its surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.

Twisty Turny House by Lisa Mantchev, EG Keller - A lesson in friendship and learning that we aren’t as different as we may think. The story is top-notch and the illustrations are so much fun! I wish this would have won a Caldecott.

Never Mess With a Pirate Princess! by Holly Ryan, Sian Roberts - Princess Prudence takes matters into her own hands when her beloved teddy bear is stolen. A strong, feisty girl as the lead in a pirate story is pretty awesome!

For the Earliest Readers, these chapter books are perfect! When they find one they really like, they can continue on in the series.

Adventure Friends # 1 - Treasure Map by Brandon Todd, Gloria Félix - Map making and reading, adventure in your own backyard, diverse characters, vibrant art. First in a new series.

Investigators: Braver & Boulder # 5 by John Patrick Greene - The newest installment in the Investigators graphic novel series. Alligator secret agents, fun wordplay, and great comic format for early readers.

When Sea Becomes Sky by Gillian McDunn - Just out this week this is resoundingly one of our favorites this spring. McDunn says in her author note that “the story grabbed on with teeth and claws” as she was writing. Christina said she felt exactly the same way as she was reading. Middle grade readers will love the adventure of solving a mystery, the sibling relationship, the fast pace and the palpable feeling of summer break that every child covets. It has all the makings of a classic

Aint Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin - A smash up of art and poetic text by Jason Reynolds (National Ambassador for Young Peoples Literature) and Jason Griffin (who was awarded Caldecott honor for this book). A multimedia reflection on one black family’s life through the early part of Covid 19 pandemic.

Summer Reading Program kicks off June 2 grades K-8

