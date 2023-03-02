Andy Schor planning run for Slotkin’s Michigan Congressional seat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Andy Schor announced he is taking steps to form a Congressional Exploratory Committee to examine a run for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Schor, a Democrat, currently serves as Mayor of the City of Lansing.

The 7th Congressional District is currently represented by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who announced Monday she is running for the U.S. Senate. The district includes Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston counties, along with some portions of Oakland and Genesee Counties.

“I have heard from so many people from across mid-Michigan recently asking me to consider a run for Congress. After talking to my wife and kids, I have decided to take this initial step of forming an exploratory committee in order to raise the resources and build the kind of campaign required for a competitive congressional race,” Schor stated. “I look forward to talking with people from across mid-Michigan on the needs of our communities and the best way our next Representative in Washington can help.”

By opening this exploratory committee, Schor has taken the first steps to set up the structure for a possible campaign. This allows him to begin raising the early funds needed to study the seat, talk to voters, build initial campaign infrastructure, and set up the beginnings of a solid fundraising base. Once a final decision is made, the official congressional committee will use the money raised on the campaign.

Schor said “I believe that the 7th Congressional District needs a consensus-builder who can work across the aisle with both parties to get things done for Mid-Michigan. Job creation has been booming, unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years, the bipartisan infrastructure act is helping communities across the nation, and manufacturing is being revitalized,” Schor continued. “I want to take a close, hard look at this seat to determine if I’m the right person that could win and keep getting results for mid-Michigan.”

Schor will now begin raising funds and talking to residents, as well as build the initial operational groundwork needed for a potential campaign launch. For more information, please visit AndySchor.com.

