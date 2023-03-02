2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
Lansing coffee company temporarily closes due to threatening letter
Michigan Legislature passes $1B tax plan, now heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk
Meijer’s enhanced mPerks rewards program launches in Mid-Michigan
Franky Ackley
Man convicted of murder in Jackson shooting sentenced to 25-50 years

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Savannah Beal
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Savannah Beal
Michiganders, health experts celebrate Eli Lilly’s decision to lower insulin prices
Michiganders, health experts celebrate Eli Lilly’s decision to lower insulin prices