2 hospitalized in Grass Lake Township crash, authorities say alcohol ‘believed to be factor’

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post investigated a serious injury crash Wednesday at approximately 6:35 p.m. on westbound I-94 near mile marker 149.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, according to Michigan State Police.

A passenger vehicle driven by a 30-year-old from Osseo was traveling westbound on I-94 and attempted to merge into the right lane when it struck a passenger vehicle occupied by a 58-year-old and 39-yearold, both from Jackson.

All three people were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson for treatment.

The at fault driver was treated and released from the hospital and lodged at the Jackson County Jail for drunk driving related charges, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities report the two people from the passenger vehicle remain hospitalized and are being treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Michigan State Police were assisted by Grass Lake Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance.

